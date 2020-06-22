Katy Perry Reveals If She & Orlando Bloom Have A Name Picked Out For Their Unborn Daughter

Katy Perry is opening up about her pregnancy in a new interview, and revealed if she and fiance, Orlando Bloom, have decided on a name for the bundle of joy yet.

Speaking on Mix 104.1 to Karson & Kennedy this morning (June 22), the 35-year-old “Daisies” singer shared that while they have a few names they like, there isn’t a clear choice.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” Katy shared, adding, “I’ll look at her and go, ‘oh yea yea, you are her, you are that.’”

Katy also talked about Orlando becoming a girl dad and how excited he is about having another child.

“He’s really excited for a little girl,” she says. “They say that little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl, that’s how it’s gonna be, we’ll see!”

Katy added about her own excitement that she’s “as excited as I can be.”

“I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious, I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it,” she continued. “The world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, ‘man, the world feels a little uncertain,’ and now it really feels shaky boots.”

Listen to Katy‘s full interview below!