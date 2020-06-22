KJ Apa Makes a Convenience Store Run Before 'Riverdale' Co-Stars Respond To Sexual Assault Rumors

KJ Apa stops by a convenience store to pick up an item late at night over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old Riverdale star was keeping safe with a mask on his face, although it was below his nose. KJ was also spotted with some of his Riverdale co-stars at dinner over the weekend.

KJ made headlines last week, after explaining why he wasn’t as vocal for Black Lives Matter, which comedian Elijah Daniel called him out on.

This week, his Riverdale co-stars are speaking up about a rumored sexual assault involving Cole Sprouse.

You can see how Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch all reacted to the story now.

KJ has yet to make a statement about the rumors.