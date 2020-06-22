Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms He Has A New Disney Animated Movie In The Works

Lin-Manuel Miranda is working with Disney on a brand new animated movie!

The 40-year-old entertainer and composer confirmed in a new video interview with Good Morning America that he’s teamed up with the writers from Zootopia for the new project.

“I’m actually writing a new animated musical with Disney Animation,” he shared. “I’m collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me.”

Lin added of the details, “It’s set in Colombia, in Latin America and that’s all I can say before [Disney chairman] Bob Iger just shows up in my home.”

Previously, Lin wrote and collaborated on 2016′s Moana, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, and won the Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media for “How Far I’ll Go”.

