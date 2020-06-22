'Lucifer' Gets Season 5 Premiere Date with the Hottest Video Ever!

Netflix just released the hottest date announcement video ever!

Lucifer, starring hottie Tom Ellis, will debut the first episodes of season five on August 21 on the streaming service, and to commemorate the announcement, the show is looking back on some steamy moments.

The fifth season has always been billed as Lucifer‘s last, however, fans have some good news to celebrate. It appears as if season five may not be the show’s last!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucifer

Check out the date announcement video below (head’s up: it contains some not safe for your workplace images!)

And sorry ladies…Tom is officially off the market! Find out who he got married to last year if you don’t already know the info!