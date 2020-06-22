Megan Fox Once Talked About Being Sexualized by Michael Bay at 15 & The Quotes Are Going Viral Now

One of Megan Fox‘s old interviews is going viral and people are calling out both director Michael Bay and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Back in 2009, Megan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about being an extra in Bad Boys II, which was directed by Bay. Years later, they worked together on the Transformers film franchise.

“I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II,” Megan said. “They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels. He approved it and they said, ‘Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.’ So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet.”

“Perfectly wholesome,” Jimmy replied while the audience laughed.

“At 15, I was in 10th grade. That’s kind of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works,” Megan replied. Jimmy then said, “Yeah, well that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work.”

He then added, “Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist.”

A lot of people are calling out Jimmy for his inappropriate reaction to Megan‘s comments and they’re calling out Michael for sexualizing a 15-year-old.

Here’s why Megan credits the Transformers franchise to be part of a “low-point” in her career.