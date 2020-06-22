Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leave Royal Titles Off Letter to Charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles in a new letter to a charitable organization.

In the letter addressed to StreetGames, the Sussexes thanked the organization for their contributions to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which supplied meals to those in need throughout London.

“We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London,” the letter began. “To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic.”

Meghan and Harry continued on, “The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails. We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organizations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better.”

“This letter comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames,” the duo concluded, writing just their given names of “Harry & Meghan.”

The letter comes months after Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles and also after he requested to just be called Harry, instead of the Duke of Sussex or Prince.