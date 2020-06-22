Michael Keaton Is In Early Talks To Appear in 'The Flash' Movie as Batman!

Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Batman.

According to TheWrap, the 68-year-old actor could return as the caped crusader in The Flash movie. The talks are in the very early stages.

The plot for The Flash movie will be introducing audiences to the “idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics” and “allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.”

The first multiverse meeting was between Ezra Miller‘s Flash and Grant Gustin‘s version of the hero on The CW series. There’s also been talk about Grant even appearing in the movie, too.

Michael starred as Batman in the 1989 film directed by Tim Burton.