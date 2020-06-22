Naomie Harris Dishes On Where Moneypenny Is in 'No Time To Die'

Naomie Harris holds onto a big accordion file while heading to a business meeting in London, England over the weekend.

The 43-year-old No Time To Die actress was toting two of the big files while arriving to her appointment just after lockdown lifted in the country, due to the pandemic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomie Harris

In a recent interview, Naomie opened up about how No Time To Die will pick up after Spectre, and just where Moneypenny is now.

“Moneypenny has grown up somewhat,” she told HeyUGuys (via). “I think she still has her soft spot for Bond though, that’s never going to go. But she’s an independent woman with her own life.”

No Time To Die is set to hit theaters in November.