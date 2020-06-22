NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Reacts to Noose Being Found in His Stall at Alabama Race

A disturbing discovery was made in the garage stall of driver Bubba Wallace ahead of his NASCAR race on Sunday (June 21) in Alabama.

The organization announced that they were launching an investigation after a noose was found in the 26-year-old driver’s garage. Bubba is the only black race in the league.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement via THR. “As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Shortly after the news broke, Bubba took to Twitter to react to the situation.

Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and ow persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Bubba wrote. “As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

Just a few weeks ago, Bubba successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.