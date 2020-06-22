Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 9:54 am

Netflix's 'The Witcher' to Begin Filming Again in August

Henry Cavill‘s hit show The Witcher is returning to production amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on the show’s official Twitter account: “I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we’ve been apart, it’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, Will reunite on set 17 August.”

Netflix shut down all production in March. The Witcher‘s first season debuted in late 2019.

The second season will resume filming in the UK.

If you don’t know, find out just how popular The Witcher has been on Netflix!

