Nicki Minaj Earns Her Second #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with 'Trollz'

Nicki Minaj just earned her second number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 and it’s her first one as a lead artist!

The rapper teamed up with Tekashi 6ix9ine on the song “Trollz” and it just went to number one on the latest chart. (Watch the song’s music video, in which she showed off a lot of skin)

Just last month, Nicki went to number one on the Hot 100 for the first time after a record number of entries on the chart.

“no words yet. All I can muster up is the “I love you”. Gimme a sec,” Nicki tweeted after hearing the news. She later shared the below video on her account.