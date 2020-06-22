Nicole Beharie Says She Was 'Blacklisted' & Labeled as 'Difficult' After Being Killed Off of 'Sleepy Hollow'

Nicole Beharie‘s character was shockingly killed off of the Fox drama Sleepy Hollow in 2016 and now, she’s revealing the backstory of what happened behind the scenes.

“My costar and I were both sick at the same time but I don’t believe that we were treated equally,” Nicole told San Diego Tribune. “He was allowed to go back to England for a month [to recover while] I was given Episode 9 to shoot on my own. So I pushed through it and then by the end of that episode I was in urgent care. And all the doctors, including the doctors that the studio was sending, were all confirming, ‘Hey, she can’t work right now.’”

In another interview, she told the New York Times that production was shut down for 2 weeks but they had her see doctors regularly “to make sure I was actually sick.”

“Months ensued and I got a lawyer. I got my hours down and worked through it,” Nicole added. “But then I developed an autoimmune condition. I had C. difficile, which had me on eight different prescription medications.”

“Sometimes I think that some people I was working with didn’t like that I was unwell but loved by the audience,” she continued. “Everyone of color on that show was seen as expendable and eventually let go.”

She said she “never wanted to talk about this until the resentment and bitterness was out of my system” and was “labeled as problematic and blacklisted by some people.”

“I tried to get work afterwards and people were like, ‘We heard you were difficult.’” she continued, “But no one can say I was late or unprofessional or negative.”

Nicole added that she “lost out on a lot of jobs and opportunities because of how somebody labeled me.”

Nicole‘s movie Miss Juneteenth is out now.