Nicole Kidman Reveals the 'Worst Part' of Her Body & the Product She Uses That Has Totally Helped

Nicole Kidman once revealed the worst part of her body – her nails – and how she says taking this specific vitamin has totally changed them for the better.

The actress takes the Swisse Ultiboost Hair Skin Nails+ supplement and calls it “amazing.”

“I really believe in taking vitamins and supporting my skin with inside health. My nails are probably the worst part of me—they’re always breaking—so I use this amazing skin, hair, and nails vitamin from Swisse Wellness, and it’s really changed them,” she once told Allure.

We found the supplement for less than $20 online. Check it out if you’re looking to up your vitamin routine!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.