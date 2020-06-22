Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 1:56 pm

'St Elmo's Fire' Director Joel Schumacher Dies at 80

'St Elmo's Fire' Director Joel Schumacher Dies at 80

Joel Schumacher has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

TheWrap reports that the famed director died from a year-long battle with cancer.

On top of helming St. Elmo’s Fire, which starred Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy, Joel also directed Falling Down, Flatliners, The Lost Boys, and Tigerland.

His other more famous movies include Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, The Phantom of the Opera and most recently, two episodes of HBO’s House of Cards.

TheWrap also reports that Joel began his career in Hollywood as a costume designer.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Joel‘s family during this difficult and sad time.

Joel joins many others who we’ve sadly lost during 2020 so far. See the full list here…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joel Schumacher, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Telsa's Cybertruck is being placed on display at the L.A. Auto Museum - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello's new music video features adorable old, home videos - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Underwood is showing off her bikini bod - TooFab
  • Find out how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Father's Day - Just Jared Jr