'St Elmo's Fire' Director Joel Schumacher Dies at 80

Joel Schumacher has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

TheWrap reports that the famed director died from a year-long battle with cancer.

On top of helming St. Elmo’s Fire, which starred Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy, Joel also directed Falling Down, Flatliners, The Lost Boys, and Tigerland.

His other more famous movies include Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, The Phantom of the Opera and most recently, two episodes of HBO’s House of Cards.

TheWrap also reports that Joel began his career in Hollywood as a costume designer.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Joel‘s family during this difficult and sad time.

