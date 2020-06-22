Steve Bing Dead at 55; Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Jumped from L.A. Apartment Building

Steve Bing, a former screenwriter and film financier, had died at the age of 55 after jumping to his death from his L.A. apartment building.

TMZ reports that Bing jumped from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Bing went to Hollywood after inheriting $600 million from his grandfather and he wrote the 2003 movie Kangaroo Jack. He also invested nearly $100 million into the box office flop The Polar Express.

Back in 2001, Steve was in a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley and they had a son together named Damian, who is now 18. They reportedly have not had much of a relationship over the years. Bing also has a daughter with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder.

Years ago, Bing committed to the “Giving Pledge,” in which wealthy people commit to giving away the majority of their fortune to charity.

Everyone constantly comments on how Damian looks so much like mom Elizabeth. See their selfie together from last year.