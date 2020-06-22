Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 7:36 pm

Tessa Thompson Celebrates Juneteenth at 'Centerpiece' Pop Up Event With Maurice Harris

Tessa Thompson Celebrates Juneteenth at 'Centerpiece' Pop Up Event With Maurice Harris

Tessa Thompson wears a cool mask while attending the Juneteenth Pop Up event held at Bloom & Plume in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The event was held in celebration of Quibi’s series, Centerpiece, which focuses on Maurice Harris, who also owns Bloom & Plume.

Centerpiece “explores the nature of creativity with celebrity guests as they go deep into what drives their passion, creativity and spirit to create mind-blowing floral art installations.”

The floral installation at the Pop Up was 12 feet tall, included 5,000 carnations, 50 eremurus and 50 allium flowers.

There were also name plaques on two sides of the structure, which were in honor of unarmed Black victims who have been killed by police over the years.

Centerpiece is streaming now on Quibi.

If you missed it, find out more about Tessa‘s upcoming movie, Balestra.

15+ pictures inside of Tessa Thompson at the Centerpiece Juneteenth celebration…
Just Jared on Facebook
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 01
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 02
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 03
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 04
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 05
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 06
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 07
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 08
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 09
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 10
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 11
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 12
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 13
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 14
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 15
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 16
tessa thompson centerpiece art installation maurice harris 17

Photos: VlexphotosVlexphotos
Posted to: Tessa Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Telsa's Cybertruck is being placed on display at the L.A. Auto Museum - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello's new music video features adorable old, home videos - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Underwood is showing off her bikini bod - TooFab
  • Find out how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Father's Day - Just Jared Jr