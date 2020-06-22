Tessa Thompson Celebrates Juneteenth at 'Centerpiece' Pop Up Event With Maurice Harris

Tessa Thompson wears a cool mask while attending the Juneteenth Pop Up event held at Bloom & Plume in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The event was held in celebration of Quibi’s series, Centerpiece, which focuses on Maurice Harris, who also owns Bloom & Plume.

Centerpiece “explores the nature of creativity with celebrity guests as they go deep into what drives their passion, creativity and spirit to create mind-blowing floral art installations.”

The floral installation at the Pop Up was 12 feet tall, included 5,000 carnations, 50 eremurus and 50 allium flowers.

There were also name plaques on two sides of the structure, which were in honor of unarmed Black victims who have been killed by police over the years.

Centerpiece is streaming now on Quibi.

If you missed it, find out more about Tessa‘s upcoming movie, Balestra.

15+ pictures inside of Tessa Thompson at the Centerpiece Juneteenth celebration…