The 'American Horror Story' Spinoff Series Will Go to FX on Hulu, Instead of Airing on Regular FX

American Horror Stories, the upcoming spinoff to Ryan Murphy‘s hit series American Horror Story, will no longer air on the FX Network as originally planned.

The show is now going to FX on Hulu, a section on the streaming service Hulu, according to THR. Two of the big shows that were released on there as part of the launch were Devs and Mrs. America.

American Horror Story is an anthology series that features a new story in each season. American Horror Stories will have a different story in each episode, kind of like Black Mirror. Not much else is known right now!

FX still plans on airing a 10th season of American Horror Story in 2021.

Another series that will be going to FX on Hulu is the highly anticipated series Y: The Last Man, which had just began production ahead of the pandemic.