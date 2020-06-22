The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Speaks About Friendship with Selena Gomez

Former The Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett is speaking out about her friendship with Selena Gomez!

If you don’t know, fans were shocked to learn that the pair were friends when they were seen hanging out right ahead of Coronavirus lockdowns. The timing also came just as The Bachelor finale aired, where she and Peter Weber revealed they were going to give their relationship another shot. They split a short time later.

“[Faith] is something that is just a really big part of our friendship,” Madison told Us Weekly. “I’m very selective with who I allow to really, like, get really, really close to me. And with those that I really invite into that space, it’s really important to me that we’re pushing each other and encouraging each other in our faith, and just being there for each other on the good days, the bad days and encouraging and praying for each other along the way.”