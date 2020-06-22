'The Young & The Restless' Plans on Resuming Production in July

The Young and the Restless is going to become the second daytime soap opera series to resume production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on the show was suspended in mid-March and CBS ran out of new episodes to air in April. Repeat episodes have been airing since then, but fans can expect new episodes to resume airing later this summer.

Deadline reports that the cast and crew was notified that a “goal” date of July 6 has been set for production to continue.

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS’ other soap opera drama series, had already resumed production, but then it paused to figure out a testing procedure. The show films across the hall from The Young and the Restless at CBS Television City in Los Angeles. Both productions have been in contact to figure out the best protocol for cast and crew to return to work.

Here’s what a Bold and the Beautiful exec said about how they would get back to work.