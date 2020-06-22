Tina Fey Issues Statement After '30 Rock' Blackface Episodes Are Pulled

NBC has pulled a total of four episodes of 30 Rock from streaming and syndication.

The decision to pull them from air was a request by co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Tina shared in a statement about the request, via TV Line.

She continued, “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

Season 3’s “Believe in the Stars” and Season 5’s “Christmas Attack Zone,” join Season 5’s “Live Show” and Season 6’s “Live From Studio H”.

The last of the episodes pulled features guest star Jon Hamm donning blackface for a spoof of the racist radio and TV program Amos ‘n’ Andy.

Just last week, it was announced that 30 Rock will returning for an hour-long special. Get the details about it here…