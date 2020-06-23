NFL Player Max Tuerk Dies at 26 While Hiking with Family

Max Tuerk, a football player who played in the NFL, died over the weekend while hiking with his family.

A statement released by Tuerk‘s family said that he passed away on Saturday (June 20) during a trip to the Cleveland National Forest. No details about his cause of death were released.

“Max loved his teammates, coaches, and schools,” the family said. “Max was a loving son and older brother and his passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts. His strength and work ethic is an inspiration to many.”

Max was an offensive lineman for the University of Southern California and following his time at USC, he played in the NFL for the then-San Diego Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Another NFL player tragically died earlier this year.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Max‘s loved ones during this difficult time.