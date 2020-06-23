Top Stories
Megan Fox Releases Statement on Her Experiences in Hollywood After Fans Call to 'Cancel' Michael Bay

Megan Fox Releases Statement on Her Experiences in Hollywood After Fans Call to 'Cancel' Michael Bay

Steve Bing Dead at 55; Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Dies in Apparent Suicide

Steve Bing Dead at 55; Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Dies in Apparent Suicide

The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Tue, 23 June 2020 at 12:01 am

NFL Player Max Tuerk Dies at 26 While Hiking with Family

NFL Player Max Tuerk Dies at 26 While Hiking with Family

Max Tuerk, a football player who played in the NFL, died over the weekend while hiking with his family.

A statement released by Tuerk‘s family said that he passed away on Saturday (June 20) during a trip to the Cleveland National Forest. No details about his cause of death were released.

Max loved his teammates, coaches, and schools,” the family said. “Max was a loving son and older brother and his passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts. His strength and work ethic is an inspiration to many.”

Max was an offensive lineman for the University of Southern California and following his time at USC, he played in the NFL for the then-San Diego Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Another NFL player tragically died earlier this year.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Max‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Max Tuerk, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Telsa's Cybertruck is being placed on display at the L.A. Auto Museum - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello's new music video features adorable old, home videos - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Underwood is showing off her bikini bod - TooFab
  • Find out how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Father's Day - Just Jared Jr