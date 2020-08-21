Denmark's Crown Princess Mary Apologizes For Not Wearing a Mask & Shaking Hands During The Pandemic

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has apologized for her actions during a recent event during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old Australian-born royal came under fire after she was pictured shaking hands and not wearing a mask on an official visit to the Grenaa sea aquarium this week.

Mary mistakenly went against the Danish National Board of Health guidelines and shared her regrets on Instagram, where she was wearing a mask.

“On land, at sea and in the air — we have to get used to wearing a mask. It is important that we all follow the health authorities’ recommendations together,” Mary wrote in the caption.

She continued, “Yesterday I was in Grenaa for my first official visit after the summer holidays. At sea and in the air it went fine, but on land I made a mistake and I unfortunately shook hands. It reminded me how important it is that we help each other live up to the recommendations.”

“Stay safe and take care of each other,” Mary added.

Mary is married to Crown Prince Frederik, and they have four children together, heir Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

