Jennifer Garner & Tiler Peck Dance It Out In Socially Distanced Dance Video - Watch Here!

Jennifer Garner showed off her fun dance moves in a brand new Instagram video she shared this week online.

The 48-year-old actress teamed up with famed ballerina Tiler Peck for the fun dance in her backyard, where the two remained six feet apart for the socially distant workout that featured some very recognizable moves.

“Until @tilerpeck is back where she belongs— on stage with @nycballet— I’ll enjoy the silver lining of having her here in California. 👯‍♀️👵🏼👧🏻😆♥️,” Jennifer captioned the vid.

Tiler added on her own Instagram, “I’ll take @jennifer.garner as my dancing sister any day!!!! 👯‍♀️ Still smiling from ear to ear because we had an absolute blast creating this! Show Jen and I what you can do with your dancing sister!”

