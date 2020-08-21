Top Stories
Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Joe Manganiello Reveals If He'd Return For a Third 'Magic Mike' Movie

Joe Manganiello is opening up about the possibility for more Magic Mike movies and what his involvement would be.

The 43-year-old actor, who played Big Dick Richie in both films, shared in a new interview with People, rather bluntly that he’s “retired.”

However, Joe did open up about his tight friendship with co-star Matt Bomer, who he starred with in the second movie.

“We always talk,” Joe shared. “I got so much from going to the drama school that I went to in terms of learning and technique, but one of the great things that I got is all of the friends I have that work in the business. And one of the great things is the friendship that I have with Matt.”

He added, “Matt and I always stay in touch, and talk and catch up, and grab lunch.”

Just recently, Joe celebrated his 6th anniversary with wife Sofia Vergara in quarantine. See how they celebrated here…
