Joe Manganiello Reveals If He'd Return For a Third 'Magic Mike' Movie

Joe Manganiello is opening up about the possibility for more Magic Mike movies and what his involvement would be.

The 43-year-old actor, who played Big Dick Richie in both films, shared in a new interview with People, rather bluntly that he’s “retired.”

However, Joe did open up about his tight friendship with co-star Matt Bomer, who he starred with in the second movie.

“We always talk,” Joe shared. “I got so much from going to the drama school that I went to in terms of learning and technique, but one of the great things that I got is all of the friends I have that work in the business. And one of the great things is the friendship that I have with Matt.”

He added, “Matt and I always stay in touch, and talk and catch up, and grab lunch.”

