Fri, 21 August 2020 at 9:05 pm

Justin & Hailey Bieber Chill Out With Friends After Running Errands Ahead of The Weekend

Justin & Hailey Bieber Chill Out With Friends After Running Errands Ahead of The Weekend

Hailey Bieber wears a striking printed jacket while ascending a steep stairway to a private beach in Los Angeles on Friday (August 21).

The 23-year-old model was seen hanging out with husband Justin Bieber, who was seen wrapping his arms around her, and some other friends, including Kendall Jenner, as they welcomed the weekend.

Earlier in the afternoon, Hailey and Justin were both seen running separate errands and stepping out for a few appointments.

Hailey was spotted wearing a cute green look for a workout class while heading to her car and Justin spent some downtime taking a ride on his motorbike around the neighborhood.

Just the day before, Hailey and Justin stepped out for a breakfast date, just after it was announced they’re an aunt and uncle!

10+ pictures inside of Justin and Hailey Bieber kicking off the weekend with friends…
