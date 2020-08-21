Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Talk Show Will Feature Live & Virtual Interviews For Season 2; Premiere Date Revealed!

Kelly Clarkson is headed back to the studio to film episodes of her talk show.

Multiple outlets are reporting that The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off filming on its second season from the Universal Studios Hollywood lot soon, as the new season will premiere on September 21.

The upcoming season, according to Variety, will also feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with guests from film, television and music industries, as well as everyday people who are agents of change in their communities.

The show will also be taped in front of a live, virtual studio audience.

Production will be complying with the new safety guidelines set by NBC Universal, plus CDC guidance, and state and local orders.

Ahead of the premiere, The Kelly Clarkson Show is aiming to air five original episodes for the week of September 14.

In one of her most recent virtual shows, Kelly performed a cover of this popular Hamilton tune…