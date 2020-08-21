Kendall Jenner & Rumored Boyfriend Devin Booker Step Out For A Dinner Date in LA

Kendall Jenner keeps it chic in a beige pantsuit while arriving for dinner out in Los Angeles on Thursday night (August 20).

The 24-year-old model was joined by rumored boyfriend Devin Booker, and his dog (not pictured) for the dinner date out with some mutual friends.

Ahead of going inside a popular restaurant among celebrities, NBA player Devin was seen having his temperature taken, which complies with CDC guidelines amid the pandemic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier in the day, Kendall was spotted running some errands and fueling up her car while wearing a cute white crop top before heading to the beach.

Kendall and Devin were recently spotted out together earlier in the week, picking up some pet supplies for his dog.