Fri, 21 August 2020 at 10:00 pm

Kendall Jenner & Rumored Boyfriend Devin Booker Step Out For A Dinner Date in LA

Kendall Jenner keeps it chic in a beige pantsuit while arriving for dinner out in Los Angeles on Thursday night (August 20).

The 24-year-old model was joined by rumored boyfriend Devin Booker, and his dog (not pictured) for the dinner date out with some mutual friends.

Ahead of going inside a popular restaurant among celebrities, NBA player Devin was seen having his temperature taken, which complies with CDC guidelines amid the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Kendall was spotted running some errands and fueling up her car while wearing a cute white crop top before heading to the beach.

Kendall and Devin were recently spotted out together earlier in the week, picking up some pet supplies for his dog.
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner

