Kristen Bell Updates Fans on Dax Shepard Following His Surgery After A Motorcycle Accident

Kristen Bell is opening up about how husband Dax Shepard is doing following his motorcycle accident.

If you didn’t see, Dax opened up about his accident earlier this week, showing off his injuries.

“I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards,” Dax recalled of the accident that put him in this position. “I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.”

He added that he “clipped their bumper, went over the handlebars and landed pretty hard” which led to his “four broken ribs, [and] the clavicle’s broken in three places.”

Just after his surgery, Kristen updated fans on his condition.

“Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room),” she captioned her Instagram selfie with Dax.

She added, “Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!”

Sending good thoughts to Dax for a speedy recovery!

