Lance Bass Just Delivered Some Heartbreaking News About His & Michael Turchin's Surrogate

Lance Bass has shared some sad news about his surrogate.

The 41-year-old musician and husband Michael Turchin have been trying to have a baby and after multiple attempts, their surrogate has bowed out the process.

“We’re two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups,” Lance shared with TooFab about the heartbreaking process.

He adds, “We have not been — we haven’t been pregnant since last year, you know, when we lost them [the embryos] last year. But now, we found a new donor and we love the donor, so we have our embryos ready to go right now.”

Lance and Michael have been trying to become parents since 2017.

“Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we’ve had for over two years,” Lance added. “So now — now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate which is hard during Covid because a lot of surrogates really don’t want to get pregnant during a time like this.”

