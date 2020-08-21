Top Stories
Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Fri, 21 August 2020 at 10:56 pm

Larry King's Children, Andy & Chaia, Die Within Weeks of Each Other

Larry King's Children, Andy & Chaia, Die Within Weeks of Each Other

Two of Larry King‘s children have sadly died within just a few weeks of each other.

According to People, Andy, 65, passed away suddenly just last week, and Chaia, just 51, passed away from complications due to lung cancer just a few days ago.

The site reports that Andy‘s cause of death isn’t known at this time.

Chaia was Larry‘s daughter with ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Alene‘s older son, Andy, after they married.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Larry King

Larry and Alene were together two times, first getting married in 1961 and for the second time in 1967. They split up for good in 1972.

Larry is also dad to sons Larry King Jr., Cannon and Chance King.

Just recently, Larry filed for divorce from his current wife, Shawn Southwick King, after 22 years together.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andy King, Chaia King, Larry King, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr