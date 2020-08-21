Larry King's Children, Andy & Chaia, Die Within Weeks of Each Other

Two of Larry King‘s children have sadly died within just a few weeks of each other.

According to People, Andy, 65, passed away suddenly just last week, and Chaia, just 51, passed away from complications due to lung cancer just a few days ago.

The site reports that Andy‘s cause of death isn’t known at this time.

Chaia was Larry‘s daughter with ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Alene‘s older son, Andy, after they married.

Larry and Alene were together two times, first getting married in 1961 and for the second time in 1967. They split up for good in 1972.

Larry is also dad to sons Larry King Jr., Cannon and Chance King.

Just recently, Larry filed for divorce from his current wife, Shawn Southwick King, after 22 years together.