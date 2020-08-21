Top Stories
Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Fri, 21 August 2020 at 6:25 pm

Look Inside the $4 Million Home That Sebastian Maniscalco Has Put on the Market!

Look Inside the $4 Million Home That Sebastian Maniscalco Has Put on the Market!

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his wife Lana Gomez have put their West Hollywood home on the market and we have some great photos from inside the house!

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house is a private and gated compound in the heart of West Hollywood. The single family home is 4,096 square feet on 0.15 acres of land.

The backyard features a geometric pool and spa with a built-in BBQ and dining area. Inside the house, there is a gourmet kitchen that opens up into a full dining room.

The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, a private balcony, dual customized closets, a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, a steam shower, and natural light.

The house is currently listed for $3.998 million and you can check out the listing at the Douglas Elliman website.

Click through the gallery to see 30+ pictures from inside Sebastian Maniscalco’s home…

Credit: Douglas Elliman; Photos: Neue Focus
