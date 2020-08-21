Look Inside the $4 Million Home That Sebastian Maniscalco Has Put on the Market!

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his wife Lana Gomez have put their West Hollywood home on the market and we have some great photos from inside the house!

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house is a private and gated compound in the heart of West Hollywood. The single family home is 4,096 square feet on 0.15 acres of land.

The backyard features a geometric pool and spa with a built-in BBQ and dining area. Inside the house, there is a gourmet kitchen that opens up into a full dining room.

The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, a private balcony, dual customized closets, a spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, a steam shower, and natural light.

The house is currently listed for $3.998 million and you can check out the listing at the Douglas Elliman website.

