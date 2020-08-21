Mandy Moore Is Hopeful for the Future, Explains Why She 'Needed' This Break in 2020

Mandy Moore is opening up plans for the future and how she’s hopeful for change to come.

The 36-year-old This Is Us actress chatted with Parade magazine for the new cover story. Even though a lot of people want 2020 to end already, she explained why she has needed this break in 2020.

“I’m hopeful!” Mandy said about the future. “I feel like a lot of people look at 2020 and are ready to skip on over to 2021, and I totally understand that. But I think this period of recalibration was long needed and maybe couldn’t have happened unless we found ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic and fight for racial justice and all these other pieces of the puzzle that are starting to coalesce.”

She added, “There’s been this awakening in so many senses. I don’t see things returning to the status quo, and that’s good. We need change.”

If you’re a fan of Mandy‘s movie A Walk to Remember, you have to see what she did at the beginning of quarantine.

Read more on Parade.com.