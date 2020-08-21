Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Appearance to Distribute School Supplies to People in Need

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet an adorable young boy while volunteering at Baby2Baby’s back-to-school drive-through event on Wednesday (August 19) in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped distribute school supplies and other items that children will need as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Meghan and Harry both wore masks and gloves while giving the supplies to people who pulled up in their cars.

The couple has relocated from Beverly Hills to Santa Barbara and they recently made a virtual appearance from their new home.

Meghan and Harry previously showed support for Baby2Baby in April 2019 when they encouraged fans to donate to four different organizations, including Baby2Baby, in honor of their son Archie.

The organizations co-founder Kelly Sawyer Patricof told People how that plug helped them receive so much new support.

“Our donors are generally mostly in the U.S., so to have people from Guadalajara to Italy donating to Baby2Baby has been really exciting,” she said. “Not only have we received the monetary donations but also so many of the basic essentials that we distribute have been growing – cribs, diapers, toothbrushes, baby blankets, pajamas, all sorts of product donations of the basic essentials that we provide to children in need.”

