Top Stories
Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Fri, 21 August 2020 at 4:34 pm

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Appearance to Distribute School Supplies to People in Need

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Appearance to Distribute School Supplies to People in Need

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet an adorable young boy while volunteering at Baby2Baby’s back-to-school drive-through event on Wednesday (August 19) in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped distribute school supplies and other items that children will need as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Meghan and Harry both wore masks and gloves while giving the supplies to people who pulled up in their cars.

The couple has relocated from Beverly Hills to Santa Barbara and they recently made a virtual appearance from their new home.

Meghan and Harry previously showed support for Baby2Baby in April 2019 when they encouraged fans to donate to four different organizations, including Baby2Baby, in honor of their son Archie.

The organizations co-founder Kelly Sawyer Patricof told People how that plug helped them receive so much new support.

“Our donors are generally mostly in the U.S., so to have people from Guadalajara to Italy donating to Baby2Baby has been really exciting,” she said. “Not only have we received the monetary donations but also so many of the basic essentials that we distribute have been growing – cribs, diapers, toothbrushes, baby blankets, pajamas, all sorts of product donations of the basic essentials that we provide to children in need.”

Click through the Instagram slideshow to see more photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Baby2Baby
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr