Netflix Cancels 'The Society' & 'I Am Not Okay With This,' Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Netflix has announced some unfortunate news – two shows that had previously been given renewals for more seasons have now been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service has announced that the new shows The Society and I Am Not Okay With This will no longer be moving forward with the planned second seasons.

THR reports that even though the renewal for I Am Not Okay With This had not been announced, scripts for season two were already written.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

It is being reported that the cancellations are due to “uncertainty surrounding production dates, efforts to balance the needs and scheduling availabilities of a large cast (like The Society) and unexpected budget increases because of the pandemic prompted both cancellations.”

