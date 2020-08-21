Sebastian Stan Holds Hands with Girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in New York City

Sebastian Stan and his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva wear matching face masks while stepping out together on Friday (August 21) in New York City.

The couple was seen holding hands while strolling around the city. They have brought their romance to the United States after being spotted together in Spain last month.

Sebastian and Alejandra were spotted together for the first time in early July while packing on the PDA during a fun day on a yacht. They put their hot bodies on display that day!

Coincidentally, one of Sebastian‘s Captain America co-stars was spotted in Europe at the same time and potentially debuted a new relationship too.

Alejandra has not yet appeared in any English-language projects, but she’s an actress who has had recurring roles in Spanish shows like High Seas, Presunto Culpable, and Ella Es Tu Padre.