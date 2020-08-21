Top Stories
Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Fri, 21 August 2020 at 5:43 pm

Sebastian Stan Holds Hands with Girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in New York City

Sebastian Stan Holds Hands with Girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in New York City

Sebastian Stan and his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva wear matching face masks while stepping out together on Friday (August 21) in New York City.

The couple was seen holding hands while strolling around the city. They have brought their romance to the United States after being spotted together in Spain last month.

Sebastian and Alejandra were spotted together for the first time in early July while packing on the PDA during a fun day on a yacht. They put their hot bodies on display that day!

Coincidentally, one of Sebastian‘s Captain America co-stars was spotted in Europe at the same time and potentially debuted a new relationship too.

Alejandra has not yet appeared in any English-language projects, but she’s an actress who has had recurring roles in Spanish shows like High Seas, Presunto Culpable, and Ella Es Tu Padre.

Just Jared on Facebook
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 01
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 02
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 03
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 04
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 05
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 06
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 07
sebastian stan girlfriend alejandra onieva hold hands in nyc 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alejandra Onieva, Sebastian Stan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr