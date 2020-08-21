'Selling Sunset' Stars React to Chrissy Teigen Questioning If They're Actually Real Estate Agents

Chrissy Teigen finally watched the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset this week and she’s hooked on it, just like everyone else.

While most people think that some of the women on the show are too mean, she disagrees. There’s one thing that Chrissy wants to know though – are the women on the show actually real estate agents?

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice,” Chrissy wrote on Twitter.

She continued, “Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke. I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Now, some of the stars of the show are responding to the claim that they aren’t really real estate agents.

Mary Fitzgerald replied the the tweet and said, “Lol. I’m in 6 escrows currently and have sold a few dozens of homes in the recent past. I’m sure whoever your agent is, if I haven’t had the pleasure of working with them yet, I will soon.”

Jason Oppenheim, one of the owners of the Oppenheim Group, replied and said, “Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house)… My team works tirelessly and if their real estate successes don’t precede them yet, they will. Remember their names. And feel free to come by the office and say hi.”

Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2020

Chrishell Stause responded to the tweet and wrote, “Ahhhh my 👑 @chrissyteigen watched #SellingSunset 🙌🏽 🙏🏼 Also, I have an AMAZING 2m listing hitting the market Monday in Studio City if you want to see it!”

just bought last week lol growing fam! maybe the baby can stay at this one. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Heather Rae Young spoke to Access Hollywood and said, “We are a boutique agency. But she has seen the show. She obviously has heard of us at this point so, I don’t know where she’s being hiding under a rock. We all are very active real estate agents and we are very, very busy at the moment.”

Maya Vander told E! News, “I’m definitely not offended. And I’m actually excited she watched the show again. Any publicity is good publicity… Obviously, she wasn’t impressed with some of the agents, but that’s okay. ‘Cause she watched it and I think it is great publicity for all of us.”

Davina Potratz told E!, “I know a lot of agents and if you’re not a luxury condo buyer, you may not know me, but I closed and sold deals for $9 million and up. So, certainly I’m not offended by anything that she said.”