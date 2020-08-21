Top Stories
Fri, 21 August 2020 at 6:04 pm

Showtime Axes 'Penny Dreadful' Spinoff 'City of Angels'

Showtime has opted to cancel Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels.

The network announced the news on Friday (August 21), via Variety.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” they shared in a statement about the future of the series. “We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

The second season was set in 1938 Los Angeles where a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Natalie Dormer, Rory Kinnear, and Adriana Barraza also starred.

The trailer for the second season premiered just days after the pandemic forced fans of the show into lockdown.
Photos: Showtime
