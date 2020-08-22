Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Criticism of Lori Louglin's Prison Sentence

Candace Cameron Bure is reacting to a Instagram user’s criticism of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s prison sentences.

The 55-year-old Fuller House actress was sentenced to two months in federal prison while the 57-year-old fashion designer received a five-month prison sentence for their involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Many people took to social media to react to the news, feeling that Lori and Mossimo‘s prison sentences were too short.

“They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in,” one person wrote, referring to the couple’s two daughters: Isabella, 21, and Olivia, 20.

Candace then replied to the user’s criticism, simply putting the pensive emoji face.

At the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Candace seemingly referenced Lori‘s involvement in the college admissions scandal when Fuller House was won Favorite Funny TV Show.

“A loving family sticks together no matter what,” Candace said in her acceptance speech. “They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage on another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”