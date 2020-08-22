Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Keep Close While Boogie Boarding in Malibu!

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid can’t keep their hands off each other!

The “Levitating” singer and the 21-year-old model kept super close while out in the ocean on Friday afternoon (August 21) in Malibu, Calif.

Dua and Anwar both sported wetsuits as they spent the afternoon doing some boogie boarding in the ocean.

The couple’s outing comes just one day before Dua’s birthday on Saturday when she turned 25.

Anwar then took to Instagram to share a few super cute photos of the couple while wishing Dua a happy birthday.

“4 my love!!!! Happiest of birthdays!!! LOOKI THAT SMILE!!! Woweeeee!!! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY LETS HAVE A BLAST,” Anwar wrote.

Dua recently released the music video for her “Levitating” remix – and Anwar makes an appearance in it!