Dwight Yoakam Welcomes His First Child With Wife Emily Joyce

Dwight Yoakam is a dad!

The 63-year-old country singer has welcomed his first child with wife Emily Joyce.

Dwight and Emily had a baby boy and named him Dalton Loren this past Sunday, August 16 at 9:19 a.m., it was announced on Instagram.

“Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says… Babies get born even in a… Pandemic lock down…,” the post read. “With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy.”

The Instagram also featured two images of Emily and Dwight “headed for the hospital.”

Dwight and Emily announced that they had gotten married in a super private, socially distanced ceremony in May.