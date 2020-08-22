Emmy Rossum & Husband Sam Esmail Wear Face Masks & Shields While Out for Breakfast

Top Stories
Sat, 22 August 2020 at 4:42 pm

Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail are taking extra precaution during the pandemic.

The 33-year-old actress and the 42-year-old writer and producer were seen wearing face masks and face shields while out for breakfast on Saturday morning (August 22) in Los Angeles.

Emmy and Sam kept their shields on while sitting at an outdoor table and enjoying their coffees. They only pulled down their masks while eating or drinking.

While watching the Democratic National Convention earlier this week, Sam tweeted one of Emmy‘s reactions.

Emmy started crying during the Obama speech and turned to me and said ‘I miss having a president.’ I really love her,” he tweeted.

You’ve gotta see the tweet that Emmy wrote on January 4… it was eerily prescient of what was to come in 2020.
