Sat, 22 August 2020 at 2:12 pm

Hailey Bieber Looks Chic in Green Crop Top & Jeans at Dinner with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber hold hands while leaving the sushi restaurant Nobu after dinner on Friday night (August 21) in Malibu, Calif.

Nobu continues to be one of the most popular restaurants for celebs to eat at during the pandemic thanks to their outdoor patio seating. The Biebers have been there several times already this summer!

Hailey was dressed in a green long-sleeved crop top, high-waisted jeans, and white heels.

Earlier in the day, Justin and Hailey joined some of their friends, including Kendall Jenner, while spending time at a house on the beach.

The couple has been spotted on a near-daily basis lately and just a few days ago, they were seen meeting up with a famous singer who was once linked to Hailey.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

