Ireland Baldwin Was Attacked & Robbed by Woman Who Was 'High Out of Her Mind'

Ireland Baldwin says that she was attacked and robbed by a “desperate” woman who was high on drugs.

The 24-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to social media on Saturday (August 22) to share photos of her bruised face.

“Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash,” Ireland captioned the Instagram post. “She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off.”

“All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work,” Ireland continued. “There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.”

