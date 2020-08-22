Kacey Musgraves' Ex Ruston Kelly Pens Sweet Tribute on Her Birthday

Ruston Kelly is sending his love to ex-wife Kacey Musgraves on her birthday.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter took to his Instagram Story on Friday (August 21) to wish the Grammy winner a happy 32nd birthday.

“Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion…are made better people by it,” Ruston wrote along with a black-and-white photo of Kacey. “I got your back. Happy birthday @spaceykacey.”

Just a few weeks ago, Kacey shared a sweet message for Ruston on his birthday.

Kacey and Ruston announced back in early July that they were splitting up after two years of marriage.

Despite their separation, the two have remained close friends. Kacey recently revealed what she thought of her estranged husband’s new song and she had some really positive things to say.