Top Stories
Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 7:03 pm

Kacey Musgraves' Ex Ruston Kelly Pens Sweet Tribute on Her Birthday

Kacey Musgraves' Ex Ruston Kelly Pens Sweet Tribute on Her Birthday

Ruston Kelly is sending his love to ex-wife Kacey Musgraves on her birthday.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter took to his Instagram Story on Friday (August 21) to wish the Grammy winner a happy 32nd birthday.

“Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion…are made better people by it,” Ruston wrote along with a black-and-white photo of Kacey. “I got your back. Happy birthday @spaceykacey.”

Just a few weeks ago, Kacey shared a sweet message for Ruston on his birthday.

Kacey and Ruston announced back in early July that they were splitting up after two years of marriage.

Despite their separation, the two have remained close friends. Kacey recently revealed what she thought of her estranged husband’s new song and she had some really positive things to say.
Just Jared on Facebook
ruston kelly birthday tribute to kacey musgraves

Photos: Instagram: @rustonkelly, WENN
Posted to: Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr