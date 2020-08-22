Top Stories
Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 5:53 pm

Katy Perry Has Hilarious Reaction to 'Firework' Making Music History, Days Before Its 10th Anniversary

Katy Perry Has Hilarious Reaction to 'Firework' Making Music History, Days Before Its 10th Anniversary

Katy Perry has made music history with her song “Firework,” almost exactly 10 years after the song was released!

“Firework” is now “the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history,” according to the Chart Data page on Twitter.

The song was released on August 24, 2010 as part of Katy‘s album Teenage Dream and it just received the 12x Platinum certification. She is now the only lead female artist to achieve this!

Only two other songs performed by a lead female artist have even hit 11x Platinum – Katy‘s “Dark Horse” and Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance.”

In response to the news, Katy tweeted, “why do I still feel like a plastic bag then.” She’s obviously referencing the opening lyrics of the song.

Katy recently got candid about fan culture and the comments she gets on Twitter.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katy Perry, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr