Katy Perry Has Hilarious Reaction to 'Firework' Making Music History, Days Before Its 10th Anniversary

Katy Perry has made music history with her song “Firework,” almost exactly 10 years after the song was released!

“Firework” is now “the highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history,” according to the Chart Data page on Twitter.

The song was released on August 24, 2010 as part of Katy‘s album Teenage Dream and it just received the 12x Platinum certification. She is now the only lead female artist to achieve this!

Only two other songs performed by a lead female artist have even hit 11x Platinum – Katy‘s “Dark Horse” and Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance.”

In response to the news, Katy tweeted, “why do I still feel like a plastic bag then.” She’s obviously referencing the opening lyrics of the song.

