Top Stories
Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical &amp; Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical & Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner &amp; Devin Booker!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker!

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 11:01 am

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted at the same restaurant as some other famous stars on Friday night (August 21)!

The 45-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress were seen leaving the same spot as model Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker.

The four stars ate at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., though it’s not known if they were all there together.

Back in December 2019, Leo was spotted hanging out with Kendall and some of her model pals during a party in Miami while Camila was in Morocco for a film festival. The actor was in Miami at the time for the Art Basel event.

Earlier this week, Leo was seen going shirtless while hanging out at the beach in Malibu. Make sure to check out all of the photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone dinner kendall jenner devin booker 01
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone dinner kendall jenner devin booker 02
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone dinner kendall jenner devin booker 03
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone dinner kendall jenner devin booker 04
leonardo dicaprio camila morrone dinner kendall jenner devin booker 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr