Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted at the same restaurant as some other famous stars on Friday night (August 21)!

The 45-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress were seen leaving the same spot as model Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker.

The four stars ate at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., though it’s not known if they were all there together.

Back in December 2019, Leo was spotted hanging out with Kendall and some of her model pals during a party in Miami while Camila was in Morocco for a film festival. The actor was in Miami at the time for the Art Basel event.

Earlier this week, Leo was seen going shirtless while hanging out at the beach in Malibu. Make sure to check out all of the photos!