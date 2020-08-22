Malin Akerman Explains Why She Only Watches Her Own Movies Once

Malin Akerman reveals she’s not the biggest fan of re-watching her old movies.

While promoting her new Netflix movie The Sleepover, the 42-year-olda actress revealed that she doesn’t watch her past movies, and can’t watch them yet with her 7-year-old son Sebastian.

“I always love to watch the movie once, just to see how it all comes together. But it is a little bit of that kind of cringey feeling,” Malin explained with ET. “Maybe I’ll sit for a few minutes…But a lot of my films I can’t sit with my whole family and watch, especially not with my son yet.”

However, Malin did say she is excited about watching The Sleepover with her son.

“I am looking forward to this one because we will be able to view it as a family,” Malin shared.

The Sleepover is now available for streaming on Netflix.