Meghan Markle Stresses Importance of Voting In The Election: 'We Will Make The Difference In This Election'

Meghan Markle has made her most political comments yet after speaking during the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty event.

The 39-year-old royal didn’t endorse a party or candidate, however, the Duchess of Sussex stressed the importance of voting.

“When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as, we vote to honor those who came before us, and to protect those who will come after us. Because that’s what community is all about. And that’s specifically what this election is all about. I think we’re only 75 days away from election day. That is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time,” Meghan said, via People.

She went on, “We all know what’s at stake this year. I know it. And all of you certainly know it if you’re here on this fun event with this, then you’re all just as mobilized and just as energized to see the change that we all need and deserve.”

Meghan also commented about the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave white women in the U.S. the right to vote – something that she noted in the event.

“This week we are recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women,” Meghan said. “And specifically not women of color. As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalized, still struggling to see that right to come to fruition. It’s just simply not okay.”

“This fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilizing…,” Meghan continued. “At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

