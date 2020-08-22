Melania Trump Renovated the White House's Rose Garden & These Photos Reveal the New Look

The Rose Garden at the White House has been redesigned by Melania Trump and after being closed off to the press for the past month, the new garden has finally been revealed.

New photos have been released of the garden ahead of a private event that will be held there later today (August 22).

The Rose Garden was designed by Jackie Kennedy back in the 1960s and many people are not happy that it has been given a new look.

Melania will be giving her Republican National Convention speech in the Rose Garden next week while President Trump will be giving his from the South Lawn of the White House.

The renovation of the Rose Garden was paid for by private donations. While announcing the renovations last month, Melania said, “The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future. Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come.”

10+ pictures inside from the newly renovated Rose Garden…