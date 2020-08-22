Top Stories
Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical & Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker!

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 1:02 pm

Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Her Beloved Grandma 'Mammie'

Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Her Beloved Grandma 'Mammie'

Miley Cyrus has revealed that her beloved grandmother Loretta Finley, who she affectionately called “Mammie,” has passed away.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos and videos of her grandma, along with a touching message. Loretta was the mother of Miley‘s mom Tish Cyrus.

“Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine,” Miley wrote.

She continued, “Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life…. I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us.”

Miley is currently scheduled to make an appearance next weekend.

Photos: Getty
